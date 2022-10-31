Concord Wealth Partners Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VLUE. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 719.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 168.4% in the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 483 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Price Performance

BATS VLUE opened at $93.05 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.11 and its 200 day moving average is $93.98. iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $71.21 and a 12 month high of $89.40.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.