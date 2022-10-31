Concord Wealth Partners Has $58,000 Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 882 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Amcor were worth $58,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMCR. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 1,680.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,286 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 406.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 24,433.3% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 78.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amcor alerts:

Amcor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $11.75 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.53 and a 200-day moving average of $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.50 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Amcor plc has a 12 month low of $10.42 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Amcor ( NYSE:AMCR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amcor plc will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is 90.57%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amcor news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total value of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Amcor news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,401,301.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 278,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,114.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock worth $35,840,080 in the last three months. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Macquarie downgraded shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Amcor from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Bank of America raised shares of Amcor from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.15.

Amcor Profile

(Get Rating)

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amcor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amcor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.