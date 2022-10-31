Concord Wealth Partners Has $90,000 Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Concord Wealth Partners lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 49.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $90,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LH. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 15.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,576,779 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,525,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,302,369 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 16.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,778,329 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $468,873,000 after purchasing an additional 253,972 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.9% during the first quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 714,847 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $188,477,000 after purchasing an additional 26,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 619,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $163,259,000 after purchasing an additional 20,277 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America to $308.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Argus downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

In other news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total value of $5,265,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.62, for a total transaction of $5,265,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,720,017.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Glenn A. Eisenberg sold 32,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.94, for a total value of $8,151,474.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,245,002.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LH opened at $224.29 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $220.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52 week low of $200.32 and a 52 week high of $317.17.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.01. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 20.33% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 20.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be given a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.36%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

