Concord Wealth Partners Purchases Shares of 1,466 Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGN. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 112.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. SouthState Corp increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 85.6% in the first quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, ACG Wealth purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OGN opened at $26.18 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.79. Organon & Co. has a 1 year low of $22.88 and a 1 year high of $39.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.54 and its 200 day moving average is $31.29.

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 109.70% and a net margin of 17.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Organon & Co. from $35.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. Bank of America downgraded Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Organon & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th.

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

