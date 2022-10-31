Concord Wealth Partners Sells 2,421 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Concord Wealth Partners trimmed its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 81.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,421 shares during the quarter. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Analog Devices were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Analog Devices by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,267,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,488,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871,658 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,338,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,542,495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,125,178 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB increased its stake in Analog Devices by 2,467.5% in the 2nd quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 834,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,977,000 after acquiring an additional 802,427 shares during the last quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP increased its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Analog Devices by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,531,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $418,158,000 after acquiring an additional 609,378 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ADI shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $191.00.

Insider Activity at Analog Devices

Analog Devices Trading Up 3.0 %

In related news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total value of $2,318,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,400 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,373,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 33,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,702,820 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI opened at $144.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $74.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50 day moving average of $147.90 and a 200-day moving average of $155.44. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.48 and a 52 week high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.98%.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

