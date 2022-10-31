Concord Wealth Partners Trims Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Concord Wealth Partners decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 360 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 281 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners’ holdings in Stryker were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Stryker in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Stryker by 1,212.5% in the 1st quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 105 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in Stryker by 720.0% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 164 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $229.23 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $280.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $213.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $218.66. The firm has a market cap of $86.68 billion, a PE ratio of 42.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.97.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.695 dividend. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is 51.20%.

SYK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Stryker in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $239.00 price objective for the company. Edward Jones upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America lowered Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Stryker from $238.00 to $232.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Stryker from $270.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.94.

About Stryker

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.