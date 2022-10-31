Concorde Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 47,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 14,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the period. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.79. 1,325 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 851,389. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 12 month low of $28.85 and a 12 month high of $46.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.07.

