Concorde Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USMV. Angeles Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $27,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 41.5% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of BATS:USMV traded up $1.86 on Monday, hitting $71.65. The company had a trading volume of 4,026,902 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.83 and a 200 day moving average of $71.61.

