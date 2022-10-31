Concorde Asset Management LLC Has $264,000 Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Concorde Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,011 shares during the quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PM. Norwood Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Campbell Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.8% during the first quarter. Campbell Wealth Management now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 0.5% during the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 10.7% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PM traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.70. 63,551 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,504,395. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $91.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.97. The company has a market cap of $142.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.85 and a 12 month high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 28th were given a $1.27 dividend. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.54%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 27th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International to $95.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $99.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $112.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.44.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

