Concorde Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.9% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 80.6% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Element Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of TLH traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.45. 19,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 378,763. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $110.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.85. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $100.68 and a 12 month high of $152.65.

