Concorde Asset Management LLC Sells 671 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Concorde Asset Management LLC lowered its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,851 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 671 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 1.0% of Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Concorde Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVDA. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of NVIDIA by 150.8% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 11,468 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 6,896 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.4% in the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 11,688 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,189,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC increased its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the first quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 50,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $13,885,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 20.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 396,143 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $108,092,000 after buying an additional 66,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 472,130 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $128,825,000 after buying an additional 6,760 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $192.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $210.85.

NASDAQ NVDA traded down $3.06 on Monday, hitting $135.28. The stock had a trading volume of 753,537 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,654,809. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $108.13 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The stock has a market cap of $336.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.72.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 36.83% and a net margin of 26.03%. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.25%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

