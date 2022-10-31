ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,516 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,904 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 93.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 365 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 161.3% during the first quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

COP traded down $0.18 on Monday, hitting $126.99. 165,037 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,053,130. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $66.06 and a 12-month high of $129.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $104.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.27.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.13. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. The business had revenue of $21.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.19%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total transaction of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $138.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on ConocoPhillips from $129.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Erste Group Bank raised ConocoPhillips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on ConocoPhillips from $153.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.19.

ConocoPhillips Profile

(Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

