Consolidated Communications (CNSL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, November 1st. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%. The firm had revenue of $298.39 million for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNSL opened at $5.03 on Monday. Consolidated Communications has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $8.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the 2nd quarter valued at $431,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 504,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,531,000 after acquiring an additional 104,632 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 71,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 40,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares in the last quarter. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Communications in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

