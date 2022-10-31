Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Shares Sold by ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd reduced its position in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 74.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,245 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $2,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.4% during the first quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 10,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,324,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 3.0% during the first quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 2.9% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 5,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands stock opened at $247.35 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.63 billion, a PE ratio of 797.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $238.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $241.73. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.59 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 6th. The company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.51 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.38 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 3rd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 300.01%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on STZ shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $276.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on Constellation Brands from $272.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. UBS Group raised their target price on Constellation Brands from $270.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.64.

In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total transaction of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 2,270 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.92, for a total value of $580,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 7,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,481.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,117 shares of company stock worth $2,040,788. 16.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

