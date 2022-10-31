ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH – Get Rating) were up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.77 and last traded at $0.77. Approximately 96,322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,222,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ContextLogic from $7.60 to $7.20 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.95.

Get ContextLogic alerts:

ContextLogic Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.98 and its 200-day moving average is $1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $527.96 million, a PE ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 0.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at ContextLogic

ContextLogic ( NASDAQ:WISH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.40 million. ContextLogic had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 27.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 79.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. Analysts expect that ContextLogic Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ContextLogic news, Director Hans Tung sold 1,469,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.74, for a total transaction of $2,557,055.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 491,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $854,526.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Tarun Kumar Jain sold 88,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total value of $63,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 182,729 shares in the company, valued at $131,564.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,681,672 shares of company stock worth $21,998,841. Insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContextLogic

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in ContextLogic by 18.6% in the first quarter. Endowment Wealth Management Inc. now owns 40,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,273 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC lifted its holdings in ContextLogic by 20.0% during the first quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 3.7% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 245,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 8,786 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ContextLogic by 166.3% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 11,212 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of ContextLogic by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 12,091 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.36% of the company’s stock.

About ContextLogic

(Get Rating)

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects users to merchants. It also provides marketplace and logistics services to merchants. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ContextLogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ContextLogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.