Contrasting Prologis (NYSE:PLD) & CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE)

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) and CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and risk.

Dividends

Prologis pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. CareTrust REIT pays an annual dividend of $1.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. Prologis pays out 58.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. CareTrust REIT pays out 1,571.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Prologis has raised its dividend for 9 consecutive years and CareTrust REIT has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.0% of Prologis shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.0% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Prologis shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of CareTrust REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Prologis $4.76 billion 17.58 $2.94 billion $5.39 20.96 CareTrust REIT $192.35 million 9.45 $71.98 million $0.07 267.57

This table compares Prologis and CareTrust REIT’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Prologis has higher revenue and earnings than CareTrust REIT. Prologis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CareTrust REIT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Prologis and CareTrust REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Prologis 0 0 15 1 3.06 CareTrust REIT 0 5 1 1 2.43

Prologis presently has a consensus price target of $147.22, suggesting a potential upside of 30.31%. CareTrust REIT has a consensus price target of $21.21, suggesting a potential upside of 13.26%. Given Prologis’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Prologis is more favorable than CareTrust REIT.

Risk & Volatility

Prologis has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CareTrust REIT has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Prologis and CareTrust REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Prologis 73.21% 10.43% 6.74% CareTrust REIT 3.94% 0.86% 0.46%

Summary

Prologis beats CareTrust REIT on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc. is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries. Prologis leases modern logistics facilities to a diverse base of approximately 5,500 customers principally across two major categories: business-to-business and retail/online fulfillment.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc. is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

