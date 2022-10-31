Contrasting Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA) & Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Professional Diversity Network shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Professional Diversity Network -31.16% -72.61% -27.03% Taboola.com 1.16% 2.73% 1.38%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Professional Diversity Network $6.10 million 2.31 -$2.76 million ($0.19) -4.45 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.30 -$24.95 million $0.06 29.33

This table compares Professional Diversity Network and Taboola.com’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Professional Diversity Network has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Taboola.com. Professional Diversity Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Taboola.com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Professional Diversity Network has a beta of 20.71, indicating that its share price is 1,971% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Professional Diversity Network and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Professional Diversity Network 0 0 0 0 N/A Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $8.21, suggesting a potential upside of 366.72%. Given Taboola.com’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Professional Diversity Network.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Professional Diversity Network on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Professional Diversity Network

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers. It also provides consumer advertising and consumer marketing solutions through advertising and job postings on its websites. In addition, the company operates a women-only professional networking organization; and offers companies with talented engineers to provide solutions to their software needs. Professional Diversity Network, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Taboola.com

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. operates as a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

