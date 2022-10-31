Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $1.11 Million Stock Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Caterpillar by 786.4% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Caterpillar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. 68.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar Stock Performance

CAT stock traded down $2.33 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $217.01. 107,643 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,301,588. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $193.77. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.60 and a 12 month high of $237.90.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.39 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.76% and a net margin of 13.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 34.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on CAT. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $224.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Caterpillar from $236.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $205.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on Caterpillar to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.40.

Caterpillar Profile

(Get Rating)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.