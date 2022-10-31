Convergence Investment Partners LLC Has $431,000 Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,872 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

CDNS traded up $0.23 on Monday, hitting $151.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,776,973. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $132.32 and a 12 month high of $194.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.66.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.10. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 33.19%. The business had revenue of $902.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $204.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $192.75.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total value of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.11, for a total transaction of $6,244,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,036,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $161,876,078.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.11, for a total transaction of $3,722,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,090,604.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 314,456 shares of company stock worth $53,998,373 in the last three months. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

