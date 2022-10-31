Convergence Investment Partners LLC Purchases 344 Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 29,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 50.0% during the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 2.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 11,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 48,963 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PCH. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

In other news, CEO Eric J. Cremers sold 11,444 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.59, for a total transaction of $464,511.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,151 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,622,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

PCH traded down $0.83 during trading on Monday, hitting $44.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,650. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a one year low of $39.10 and a one year high of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.78.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The business had revenue of $306.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 19th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is presently 33.27%.

PotlatchDeltic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 31st that permits the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

