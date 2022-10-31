Convergence Investment Partners LLC Raises Position in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 34.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,309 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $887,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,846,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,665,537,000 after buying an additional 1,102,772 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 6.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,123,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,786,000 after purchasing an additional 484,220 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,971,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,720,000 after purchasing an additional 470,937 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 853.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,218,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $216,471,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 37.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 5,983,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635,166 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on SYF. Barclays lowered their price target on Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Stephens raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.79.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.2 %

SYF traded down $0.42 on Monday, hitting $35.71. The company had a trading volume of 66,824 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,342,665. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $51.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 14.56%.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.