Convergence Investment Partners LLC Sells 5,189 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Convergence Investment Partners LLC decreased its position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,138 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,189 shares during the quarter. Marathon Petroleum comprises 1.0% of Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Convergence Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,656,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Marathon Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on MPC shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.29.

MPC stock traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.20. The stock had a trading volume of 54,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,894,082. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.08. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 52-week low of $59.55 and a 52-week high of $115.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.17 by $1.44. The company had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.26 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 23.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total value of $1,512,949.73. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 35,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.57, for a total value of $3,291,231.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,996 shares in the company, valued at $4,116,705.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

