Copart Stock Set to Split on Friday, November 4th (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, November 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 4th.

Copart Stock Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. Copart has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Copart

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Copart from $150.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Copart to $141.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Copart in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 159.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Copart

(Get Rating)

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Featured Articles

