Copart Stock Set to Split on Friday, November 4th (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) shares are set to split on the morning of Friday, November 4th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, November 4th. The newly minted shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, November 4th.
Copart Stock Up 2.6 %
NASDAQ CPRT opened at $116.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.69 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.18. Copart has a 12-month low of $102.21 and a 12-month high of $161.12.
Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $883.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $874.14 million. Copart had a net margin of 31.14% and a return on equity of 25.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Copart will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Copart by 159.6% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of Copart by 177.4% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in shares of Copart by 163.3% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Copart during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 80.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.
