Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Copper Mountain Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,690,400 shares, a decrease of 5.8% from the September 30th total of 3,916,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 559,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.6 days.

Copper Mountain Mining Trading Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS CPPMF opened at $1.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.21 and its 200 day moving average is $1.54. Copper Mountain Mining has a twelve month low of $0.92 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.99 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 2.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CPPMF shares. Scotiabank cut their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Friday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.80 to C$2.50 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday, September 29th. National Bank Financial raised Copper Mountain Mining from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 in a research note on Friday, October 7th.

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

