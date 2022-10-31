Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Receives C$2.73 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.73.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a “hold” rating and set a C$2.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Haywood Securities increased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.00 to C$2.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th.

Copper Mountain Mining Price Performance

Shares of CMMC stock opened at C$1.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.51 million and a PE ratio of 13.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.99. Copper Mountain Mining has a 12 month low of C$1.23 and a 12 month high of C$4.38.

Insider Transactions at Copper Mountain Mining

Copper Mountain Mining Company Profile

In other Copper Mountain Mining news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.85, for a total value of C$926,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$64,658,757.56. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,550,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,752,655.

(Get Rating)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Articles

