Copperwynd Financial LLC Buys Shares of 39,249 Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

Copperwynd Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 39,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,732,000. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF makes up 1.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 2,394.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 191,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $27,000. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $5,344,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkeley Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $262,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,814. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $38.33 and a 12 month high of $49.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.48.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.