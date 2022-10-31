Copperwynd Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 77.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,967 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,831 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Covington Capital Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 340.7% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after purchasing an additional 5,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $263,000.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $106.56. 29,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,123,382. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $101.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $94.59 and a 12 month high of $115.66.

