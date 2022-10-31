Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,198 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 164 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $29,000. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter worth $38,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on UNH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $595.11.

Insider Activity at UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Dirk C. Mcmahon sold 14,715 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.32, for a total transaction of $7,994,953.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,224,678.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 465 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.37, for a total transaction of $252,202.05. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 34,786 shares in the company, valued at $18,866,882.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded up $4.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $556.21. 73,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,081,189. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a one year low of $436.00 and a one year high of $553.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $520.27 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $521.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $514.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The firm had revenue of $80.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 9th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

