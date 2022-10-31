Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lessened its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:PPA – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF comprises 2.0% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $3,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 249.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF by 20,125.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

PPA traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $75.90. 1,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,813. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.40. Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $64.48 and a one year high of $80.00.

Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

PowerShares Aerospace & Defense Portfolio (Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the SPADE Defense Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a group of companies involved in the development, manufacturing, operations and support of the United States defense, homeland security and aerospace operations.

