Copperwynd Financial LLC Has $402,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,052 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,284 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $173,214,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147,867 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,632,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,130,000 after acquiring an additional 674,166 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,112,000 after acquiring an additional 658,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,629,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,593,000 after acquiring an additional 610,815 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV traded down $0.35 on Monday, reaching $138.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,039. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $122.54 and a twelve month high of $151.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $132.19 and a 200-day moving average of $136.24.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

