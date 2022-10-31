Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 93.4% during the 2nd quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 1,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the period. Sadoff Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $254,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,056,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GOOG shares. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $125.00 target price on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a $128.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays set a $150.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $115.00 price target on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.88.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.28 on Monday, hitting $95.30. 1,128,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,962,289. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 trillion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.90 and a 1-year high of $152.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $103.84 and its 200 day moving average is $111.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.67 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total transaction of $2,178,382.72. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,333,349.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $2,178,382.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,333,349.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,056 shares of company stock valued at $18,002,360. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.