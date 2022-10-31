Copperwynd Financial LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Copperwynd Financial LLC lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 238 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 7,648.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 1,400.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 180 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $255.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Visa stock traded down $1.48 during trading on Monday, reaching $207.86. 240,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,566,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $192.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.45. Visa Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.60 and a 52-week high of $235.85. The firm has a market cap of $392.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.68, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 21.46%.

Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

