Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 53,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF makes up about 6.6% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $11,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 642.9% in the second quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,448,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,149 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 601.8% during the second quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 1,172,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,495,000 after buying an additional 1,005,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1,321.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 875,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,026,000 after buying an additional 814,239 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 75.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,549,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,856,000 after buying an additional 666,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 35.2% during the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,322,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,665,000 after buying an additional 344,430 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWB traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $213.44. 32,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,150,549. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $192.01 and a 1 year high of $267.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.39.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

