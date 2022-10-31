Copperwynd Financial LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Copperwynd Financial LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 98.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,777 shares during the period. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

IVV traded down $2.67 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $387.86. 289,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,496,720. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $384.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $397.65. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.