Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 412 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,469 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 412 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NKE. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its position in shares of NIKE by 63.3% during the 2nd quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 258 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Antonetti Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NIKE by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NIKE stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.40. The stock had a trading volume of 149,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,541,118. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $179.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.08% and a net margin of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 34.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on NKE shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $127.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $123.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.96.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Stories

