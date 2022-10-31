Copperwynd Financial LLC Sells 96 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Copperwynd Financial LLC decreased its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,223 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 14.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 345 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 282 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 225 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in Align Technology by 200.0% in the first quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Up 5.3 %

Align Technology stock traded up $10.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $198.62. The company had a trading volume of 38,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 972,008. The business has a fifty day moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day moving average of $262.80. The stock has a market cap of $15.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.79. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $176.00 and a 1 year high of $713.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.58). Align Technology had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $890.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Align Technology from $300.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Align Technology from $402.00 to $314.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Align Technology from $250.00 to $165.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.00.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

