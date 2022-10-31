Copperwynd Financial LLC Trims Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Copperwynd Financial LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,251 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.3% of Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Copperwynd Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 14,970 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $7,963,000. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $1,640,000. Royal Harbor Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the second quarter valued at about $2,118,000. Finally, Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.9% during the second quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 8,938 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.86 on Monday, hitting $180.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 310,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,185,141. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $159.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.27. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $110.73 and a 1 year high of $182.86. The stock has a market cap of $355.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. Chevron had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 19.73%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total value of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

