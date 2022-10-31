CoreCivic (CXW) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoreCivic Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of CXW stock opened at $10.36 on Monday. CoreCivic has a fifty-two week low of $8.38 and a fifty-two week high of $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CoreCivic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.61, for a total value of $72,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,047 shares in the company, valued at $404,071.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director John R. Prann, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total value of $50,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 86,267 shares in the company, valued at $866,983.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 110.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth about $74,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,672 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,949 shares in the last quarter. 86.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CoreCivic

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

