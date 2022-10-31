CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.88 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Get CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust alerts:

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. ( NYSE:CORR Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.15% of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 14.35% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.