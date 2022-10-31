CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the asset manager’s stock.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:CORR opened at $1.88 on Friday. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $5.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust’s payout ratio is presently -52.63%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
About CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust
CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from customers and operators of our assets, including triple-net participating leases and from long term customer contracts.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust (CORR)
- Morgan Stanley Still Has Double Digit Upside
- Here’s Why Quest Diagnostics Stock Should Be in Your Portfolio
- Krispy Kreme Deal with McDonalds Could Be a Gamechanger
- Why is AbbVie Stock Falling, but Still Good Long-Term?
- Shopify Stock Price Surges as Losses Narrow, Investments Pay Off
Receive News & Ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.