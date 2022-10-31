Corey Ian Sanders Sells 10,000 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.21, for a total value of $362,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 331,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,003,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Corey Ian Sanders also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 4th, Corey Ian Sanders sold 10,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $360,000.00.

MGM Resorts International Trading Down 1.1 %

MGM stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $35.57. 6,393,467 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,432,811. MGM Resorts International has a 12-month low of $26.41 and a 12-month high of $51.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 1.44% and a net margin of 27.33%. On average, equities research analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.0025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Argus lowered MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGM Resorts International

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 14.7% during the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 24,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,097 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in MGM Resorts International by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 899 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGM Resorts International in the first quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 216,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,541,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International

(Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also

