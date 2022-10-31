Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 236,500 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the September 30th total of 203,300 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 250,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Square Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,267,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after purchasing an additional 36,002 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 962,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 61,800 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 140,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 58,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 12.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 12,203 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CRVS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CRVS traded down $0.01 on Monday, reaching $0.87. 61,002 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,617. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.02. The firm has a market cap of $40.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.92. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.70 and a 12 month high of $5.26.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Mupadolimab (CPI-006), an anti-CD73 monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer and head and neck cancers.

Further Reading

