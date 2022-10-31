COSCO SHIPPING (OTCMKTS:CICOY) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $5.37

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CICOY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $5.37 and last traded at $5.44, with a volume of 2397 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.64.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut shares of COSCO SHIPPING from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th.

Get COSCO SHIPPING alerts:

COSCO SHIPPING Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.17.

About COSCO SHIPPING

COSCO SHIPPING Holdings Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, engages in the container shipping, container terminals, and other terminal related businesses in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Container Shipping Business and Terminal Business segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for COSCO SHIPPING Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for COSCO SHIPPING and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.