Costamare (CMRE) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.87 per share for the quarter.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Costamare had a return on equity of 25.50% and a net margin of 49.23%. The company had revenue of $290.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.90 million. On average, analysts expect Costamare to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:CMRE opened at $9.27 on Monday. Costamare has a 52-week low of $8.55 and a 52-week high of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 19th. Costamare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Costamare by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,380,031 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $23,529,000 after acquiring an additional 689,704 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 22.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 476,629 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,872,000 after purchasing an additional 86,941 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Costamare by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,442 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Costamare by 147.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 230,259 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,926,000 after purchasing an additional 137,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costamare during the first quarter valued at about $3,661,000. 48.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Costamare from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Costamare in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

About Costamare

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, it had a fleet of 76 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 557,400 twenty-foot equivalent units and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,435,500 DWT. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

