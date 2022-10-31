Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,636 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 29,013 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $69,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 4.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,039,672 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,963,995,000 after buying an additional 738,447 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after purchasing an additional 467,631 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 1st quarter valued at about $242,940,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 45,712.3% during the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 392,153 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 391,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 178.4% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 504,948 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $290,774,000 after buying an additional 323,591 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares in the company, valued at $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,655. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:COST traded down $7.40 on Monday, reaching $503.47. The stock had a trading volume of 66,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,556. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $499.31 and a 200 day moving average of $503.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $222.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.17 by $0.03. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 27th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $559.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $579.00 to $581.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Citigroup lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $545.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

