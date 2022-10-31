Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF) Short Interest Down 27.6% in October

Countryside Partnerships PLC (OTCMKTS:CSPLF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 174,600 shares, a drop of 27.6% from the September 30th total of 241,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $267.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CSPLF remained flat at $2.40 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.89. Countryside Partnerships has a 1 year low of $2.36 and a 1 year high of $6.48.

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

