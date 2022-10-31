Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Covestro AG (OTCMKTS:COVTY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.56.

COVTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Covestro from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Oddo Bhf cut Covestro from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Covestro from €50.00 ($51.02) to €45.00 ($45.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, DZ Bank cut Covestro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €34.00 ($34.69) target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

COVTY stock opened at $17.46 on Wednesday. Covestro has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $32.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.15.

Covestro ( OTCMKTS:COVTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Covestro had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Covestro will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Covestro AG supplies high-tech polymer materials and related application solutions. It operates in two segments, Performance Materials, and Solutions & Specialties. The Performance Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies high-performance materials, such as polyurethanes and polycarbonates, and base chemicals, which include diphenylmethane diisocyanate (MDI), toluylene diisocyanate, long-chain polyols, and polycarbonate resins for use in furniture and wood processing, construction, automotive, and transportation industries, as well as roof structures, insulation for buildings and refrigerators, mattresses, car seats, and other applications.

