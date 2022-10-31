Cowen Cuts Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Price Target to $100.00

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $106.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a buy rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a buy rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $112.46.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 17.9 %

EW stock opened at $70.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Edwards Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $69.70 and a 1 year high of $131.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.21. The firm has a market cap of $43.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Activity at Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.63. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total value of $339,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,603,085.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.66, for a total value of $498,708.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,247 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,464.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.77, for a total transaction of $339,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,603,085.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,611 shares of company stock valued at $8,096,131 over the last quarter. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edwards Lifesciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Core Alternative Capital boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 79.1% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 283 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 847.1% during the first quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

See Also

