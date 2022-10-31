Cowen Increases Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Price Target to $237.00

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen to $237.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

ADP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Cowen increased their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $236.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Barclays upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $237.73.

Automatic Data Processing Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ ADP opened at $242.64 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $100.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $192.26 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 80.50% and a net margin of 17.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 57.54%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total transaction of $13,932,520.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 58,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.69, for a total value of $13,932,520.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,515,189.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 37,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.95, for a total transaction of $8,945,492.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,426 shares in the company, valued at $10,571,166.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,034 shares of company stock valued at $25,514,241. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Automatic Data Processing

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADP. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter valued at approximately $422,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.7% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,882,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. PFG Advisors raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 9.8% during the first quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 2,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. 79.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

