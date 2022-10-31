Craig Hallum Begins Coverage on Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT)

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Globalstar (NYSE:GSAT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 140.38% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Globalstar in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Globalstar Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE GSAT opened at $2.08 on Monday. Globalstar has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of -41.60 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

About Globalstar

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

