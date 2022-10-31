Credit Suisse Group Cuts Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Price Target to $85.00

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Credit Suisse Group to $85.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on CHD. Truist Financial downgraded Church & Dwight from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised Church & Dwight from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an in-line rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Church & Dwight presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $86.71.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

CHD opened at $76.37 on Thursday. Church & Dwight has a 12-month low of $70.16 and a 12-month high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.15. The company has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Church & Dwight ( NYSE:CHD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.11. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 35.12%.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In related news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,259 shares in the company, valued at $480,503.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Church & Dwight by 2,289.4% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,574,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,508,341 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 20.6% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,598 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 264.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 762,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,675,000 after acquiring an additional 553,611 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 138.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,958,000 after acquiring an additional 514,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter worth approximately $47,361,000. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

